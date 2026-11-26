Umza Air has outlined plans to strengthen its domestic route network, expand fleet capacity and deepen its participation in the Nigerian and international aviation markets, with the proposed acquisition of Airbus A320-200 and A340-600 aircraft forming part of its long-term growth strategy.

TES Head of Commercial, Umza Aviation Services Limited (Umza Air), Mr Adedeji Awotunde, disclosed this during a meeting with members of the League of Aviators and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), where he highlighted the airline’s commercial priorities, network development strategy and future fleet plans.

Awotunde said the airline’s commercial strategy was anchored on affordability, connectivity and operational reliability, noting that its growth plans were being shaped by the realities of the Nigerian aviation market, including rising operating costs, passenger sensitivity to fares and the need to sustain efficient operations.

According to him, the airline remains committed to making air travel more accessible to Nigerians while balancing competitive pricing with the financial and operational requirements of running an airline.

He said the airline’s responsibility was not limited to transporting passengers between destinations, but also to providing services that meet customer expectations and support long-term commercial sustainability.

On its domestic network development, Awotunde said Umza Air currently serves Abuja, Kano, Birnin Kebbi, Maiduguri, Yola, Sokoto, Lagos, Ilorin and Gombe.

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He explained that the airline’s route expansion strategy was driven by the need to connect important commercial and regional centres, support economic activities and provide alternatives to long road journeys.

The commercial chief said the airline was particularly focused on strengthening connectivity between Lagos and major northern destinations, considering the movement of passengers for business, family engagements, government activities and other economic purposes.

He stressed that route development was not merely about adding destinations to the airline’s schedule but also about identifying viable markets, assessing passenger demand and deploying frequencies that align with travel patterns.

On fleet expansion, Awotunde said the airline had concluded a purchase agreement for the acquisition of Airbus A320-200 and A340-600 aircraft through its engagement with Airbus, describing the development as an important milestone in its growth plans.

He said the A320-200 aircraft would support the airline›s scheduled commercial operations, while the A340-600 aircraft had been earmarked for its 2027 Hajj operations and subsequent pilgrimage seasons.

According to him, the fleet acquisition initiative is expected to strengthen the airline›s capacity, diversify its operations and enhance its participation in the international aviation market.

Awotunde, however, noted that sustainable airline growth required careful planning, appropriate investments and strategic partnerships, stressing that Umza Air was focused on building a competitive airline capable of delivering value to passengers and other stakeholders.