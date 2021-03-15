Umza agricultural firm partners with Bauchi govt on $100m investment in rice, sugar production

In an effort to boost and promote agriculture and food security in the state, Bauchi State Government has agreed to partner with a private agricultural firm, Umza International Farming Limited to embark on a $100m investment in rice and sugarcane production.

The disclosure was made by the Chairman of the firm, Mohammed Maifata when he led officials of the firm on an advocacy visit to the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, at the government house, on Monday.

Maifata also said that the $100m investment bring in the sum of N30b a year as turnover into the state after all deductions must have been made at the end of each year of activities.

He further said that the firm will provide all the necessary inputs for sugar and rice production in the state thereby providing opportunity for over 3000 out-growers on Umza farms and over 5000 out-growers in their own various farms.

“We are here to look at ways of investing in the agricultural sector in Bauchi State, as you are aware, we are the biggest rice mill in Africa with the largest production capacity.

He added that “We are not only investing in rice but in other commodities such as oil and sugar. We are ready to expand our operations in various ways for the economic development of Bauchi state.”

While Responding, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, said that the state is blessed with abundant mineral resources and therefore his administration will work assiduously to ensure all the potentials of the state are exploited, no matter their location.

The governor also said that the state government is ready to provide a level playing field for critical stakeholders in the sector to invest in the agricultural sector of Bauchi state to raise GDP and ensure compliance with modern techniques in farming.

Bala Mohammed said, “We are happy to receive you, me, the Government and the people of Bauchi state. We have a big challenge and we have really come up with a robust agricultural policy and your coming will be added to the implementation of our agro policy.”

“We have received you with a lot of hope, we will work with you on this important investment. Bauchi is an agricultural state, we have a lot of solid minerals that need to be harnessed.”

The Governor, therefore, appealed to the authorities concerned on the need to ensure full engagement of Bauchi farmers on the CBN driven interventions in agriculture to enable them to benefit from enhanced production.

