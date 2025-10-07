UmuNsukka urges UNN VC to avoid partisan politics

An association of concerned professionals, UmuNsukka in Enugu State have advised the Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, to shun partisan politics and focus on his job.

The President of the group, Engr. Ozioko Asogwa, gave the advice while reacting to recent media reports linking the VC to the alleged certificate forgery levelled against the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffery Nnaji.

“We have been following your progress since assuming office as UNN’s 16th Vice Chancellor and we want to be able to protect your interest being one of our illustrious children occupying such a high public position” Engr. Asogwa said.

Asogwa disclosed that in the 70years of the existence of the UNN, Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya is the first person of Nsukka extraction that has the privilege serving as the VC of the prestigious institution.

He added, “Your appointment of VC is an answer to decades of prayers by the good people of Nsukka . It’s too early to be mired in any controversy, particularly one that doesn’t really have any connection with you. That way, you will not give our enemies the opportunity to question your leadership acumen, which, for us, is not in doubt.

“For instance, if there’s is a court order for UNN to release the transcript of the Minister and also the 1985 Convocation Brochure, why don’t you simply do that so that it doesn’t give any impression that you are being used as a tool to settle political scores”, Engr. Asogwa advised

He cautioned the university don against setting bad precedence for the younger generation.

“Don’t set a bad precedence for younger people from Nsukka aspiring to be VC of UNN someday, please. Avoid being used by anybody. Don’t dent your reputation and career. We are not sure when next an Nsukka person will be appointed VC of UNN.

“As your kinsmen, we are proud of your achievements so don’t spoil what you’ve built over the years with being partisan in what’s going on between the Enugu Governor and the Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology”, Engr. Asogwa added

Continuing, he said, “Your previous public leadership positions of Commissioner for Education in Enugu State, and most recently, the Secretary to the Enugu State Government speak to your wealth of academic and administrative experience. We are convinced if you avoid the distractions of partisan politics, coupled with your deep understanding of university governance, policy, and law, as well as his extensive leadership experience, garnered over the years as Associate Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, Professor of Law at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), visiting scholar at the Loyola University Chicago School of Law, will significantly advance the mission and vision of Nigeria’s premier university during your tenure.

“So, please, one more time, remove your hand from the current imbroglio between the Governor of Enugu State and the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology”, he concluded

