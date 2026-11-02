Umrah: Dino Melaye challenges Tinubu to Quranic recitation contest

Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye has challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to a Quranic recitation contest following the President’s recent pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Melaye announced the challenge on Monday in a post on his X handle, saying he would be willing to compete with Tinubu in Quranic citations when he returns from the lesser Hajj, known as Umrah.

He wrote, “Now that Alhaji Bola Tinubu is in Umrah. Immediately he comes back, I challenge him to a Quranic citation competition with me. No one can mock God. SDM.”

The challenge followed Tinubu’s account of his spiritual experience in Saudi Arabia, where he said he prayed for wisdom and resilience to continue leading the country and believed his request had been granted.

The President made the remarks on Monday after performing Umrah and receiving permission to enter the Holy Kaaba in Makkah, where he offered prayers for Nigeria and its people.

Tinubu said his prayers focused on national unity and prosperity, noting that Nigeria’s diverse population and different religious groups needed to coexist for the country to achieve its potential.

He also described his emergence as President and Commander-in-Chief as a special privilege from Almighty Allah, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to lead the country.

“I feel fulfilled and grateful to Almighty Allah for giving us the opportunity, the health and the day that went very well.

“The prayer is for Allah, Subhana wa Ta’ala, to comfort our diversity. Nigeria is full of diverse people. It’s made up of all the faiths. May Allah comfort our diversity to prosperity for the entire country. That’s the prayer.

“Well, I ask for wisdom and resilience to continue to serve the people. I know that has been granted.

“Prior to the 2023 election, I did the same thing. I asked Allah to bless my Umra then. He did, and I promised that I’ll come back to thank Him. Almighty Allah. There’s no other God but Him. He is the giver and the taker.

“He owns the power. He says, use it well. If you don’t use it in accordance with my dictates, I can take it from you and give it to another person.

“I am the only God who has that authority. So, I have faith in that, and I believe extremely well that He has done me and my country a great favour.

“Out of millions of people, to be the president and commander-in-chief is a favour from God Almighty.

“My commitment is higher, determined to bring prosperity and to develop the country consistent with the wish of Allah and the support of the people. It is important to put Allah first, then move on.

“Follow your conscience. Follow the right path that will lead Nigeria to that greatness. The foundation is solid.

“The economy has come out of the dark tunnel. It’s inspiring. We need to build a future for our youth.

“If we don’t invest in their future, in 50 years from now, how do we want to be remembered as leaders? That’s the main thing. I’m not looking for anything else.

“I want to say a big thank you for the faith and for the recognition. I can’t believe the fencing of the Kaaba was in green, white, green. Thank them for the hospitality and recognition given to me as a leader of the delegation and, you know, at the country.

“We are all facing challenges and hostility around us. We will overcome it with faith in God Almighty. I’m grateful forever.

“I thank the King and the Royal Crown Prince. It is their honour that I enjoyed, and it was gracious of them to have allowed me to enter inside the Kaaba. It is history.”