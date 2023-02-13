Udeme Utip

A former Attorney General in Akwa Ibom State, and Head of the legal team of Pastor Umo, the Peoples Democratic Party, Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Uwemedimo Nwoko, SAN, has urged the people of the state to ignore false speculations making the rounds that House of Representatives Member for Uyo Federal Constituency, Hon. Michael Enyong has replaced Pastor Umo Eno as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Nwoko who gave the urge in a press conference in Uyo yesterday said that Independent National Electoral Commission still recognizes Pastor Umo as the authentic candidate duly nominated by the party on May 25 2022.

According to him, on the contrary, Michael Enyong has become a candidate on the Nigerian Police wanted list, having evaded a series of invitations by the security agents over allegations of fraud, impersonation and forgery levelled against him by the PDP.

He however called on Mr Enyong to submit himself to the nearest Police station, for investigation and possible prosecution for fraud-related crimes hanging on his neck.

Nwoko, a renowned constitutional lawyer hinted that “Babantan” as Michael Enyong is fondly called, had been declared wanted by the Police for evading summons bordering on alleged fraudulent activities on his head.

Urging members of the public to ignore what he observed as a series of misinformation peddled on the social media space by purveyors of fake news, Nwoko said that based on three grounds of fraud, lack of due service to parties listed, and lack of jurisdiction, the purported judgement obtained by Mike Enyong was not tenable anywhere.

“There is a pending motion before a Federal High Court in Abuja by Pastor Eno and at the Appeal Court by PDP, for a stay of execution on the controversial court judgement obtained by the said Enyong, hence the decision of the federal high court cannot be effected until the pending motions are dispensed.

“I filed a case to the Police but refused to show up. Mike Enyong should submit himself to the nearest Police station. He should respond to questions bordering on fraudulent actions.

“He has not gotten the courage to present his fraudulently obtained judgement to INEC up till now. Even if he approaches INEC, it will not be executed. PDP through its representative, Paul Usoro, (SAN)had filed a stay of execution.

“There is a stay of execution motion at the Court of Appeal. Mike Enyong is not and cannot be the candidate for the PDP in Akwa Ibom State, because the purported judgement he has is not valid. The judgement he is holding was obtained by fraud”.

“As of yesterday, I took time to access the INEC website and I visited their office in Abuja. These documents which I printed out in coloured form, were downloaded from the INEC website yesterday.

“At any point in time, you can verify and confirm that Pastor Umo Eno is the PDP candidate in Akwa Ibom State.

“Mike Enyong claims that he obtained a judgement from the Federal High Court Abuja and that the judgement now makes him a candidate of the PDP. Let me state here that the judgement which was obtained by fraud and which he has carefully refused to bring to the public, does not in any way tamper with the candidacy of Umo Bassey Eno”. Nwoko explained.

The lawyer had stated that up until now, Michael Enyong, who he said has been hiding, is yet to present the judgement he obtained from the court to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“I was at INEC headquarters on Friday, they have not received any letter from him. He has not written to INEC or even attempted to present that judgement or ask INEC to substitute his name with Umo Eno’s”.

The former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice wondered why a public officer of Enyong’s standing would condescend to the extent of forging signatures of the National Chairman of the PDP, National Organizing Secretary of the PDP and other officials, and even went as far as forging the official letter headed paper of the PDP and presented same before the court, where he obtained a fraudulent judgment.

He emphasized that such a criminal act which runs foul of the law and cannot be swept under the carpet.

Calling to public notice, Mr Nwoko alleged that Plaintiff adopted mischievous practices to obtain the fraudulent judgement.

In detailing the illegalities and irregularities trailing the filling of the suit by Mr Enyong, Barr. Nwoko termed the case a nullity abinitio, emphasising that the Nigerian constitution in Section 285 and sub-Section 9 provides a timeline of 14 days for the filing of any suit about pre-election matters of which Plaintiff defaulted.

“It is on record that the PDP gubernatorial primaries took place on the 25th of May 2022 and Mr Enyong filed the case on 1st August of the same year, 69 days after the event took place.”

Barr Nwoko alleged that the purported suit, FHC ABJ CS 12952022 which the Plaintiff maliciously refused to join Pst Umo Eno is littered with forged documents, including forged result sheets carrying the forged signatures of the National Chairman of PDP, the National Secretary, the National organising secretary and the returning officer.

“Take note that this will not be the first time Mr Enyong filed a case on this matter. Precisely On 7th June 2022, the Plaintiff had filed a suit(FHC ABJ CS 8202022) in a Federal High Court in Abuja joining Pst Umo Eno as a second defendant.”

According to Mr Nwoko, Mr Enyong mischievously withdrew this suit knowing it will be a failed endeavour.

To further discredit the judgment, Nwoko stated that Mr Enyong did not serve the PDP that he joined in the suit while filing it, and according to order 14 and rule 10 of the Federal High Court, lack of Service, lack of Jurisdiction and fraud are the core basis cases like his are always set aside.

The Nigeria Police were alerted on these alleged multiple forgeries and fraud and according to him, Mr Enyong is being wanted for investigations by the Police.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Odiko McDon when contacted, said the command was yet to receive a such warrant of arrest on the National Assembly member.