Umeoji empowers 300 constituents in Anambra

In his quest to ensure all-round inclusiveness for his constituents, the member representing Aguata Federal Constituency, at the National Assembly, Honourable Chukwuma Umeoji, has attracted the African Union Development Agency, Transformation Africa in collaboration with Nigeria government to empower about 300 members of his constituency.

The project is geared towards achieving the 2063 development strategy of the African Union Development Agency.

The empowerment exercise which took place at the Ezinifite community in the Aguata council area, on Saturday, drew benefiting youths and the elderly from the fourteen communities in the Constituency.

Tribune Online gathered that the beneficiaries were first trained and then empowered with start-up equipment and capital such as generator sets, laptops, shuttle buses as well as cash grants between the sums of N100,000 and N150,000 in continuation of the previous Market Women empowerment.

This year’s empowerment program makes it the sixth time Honourable Umeoji will be embarking on huge empowerment programme, raising up over 200 youths to become self-reliant

Speaking to Journalists, shortly after the programme, Honourable Umeoji explained that empowerment is targeted at women and youths as a way of addressing unemployment and driving the knowledge needed to survive the harsh economic problems of the society.

The lawmakers apologised to those who could not assess their empowerment during the 2021 edition, promising to cover everyone in next year’s edition.

The federal lawmaker equally used the occasion to campaign against the trendy illicit drug, crystal methamphetamine popularly called “mkpuru mmiri”, saying it is very dangerous to the betterment of society.

For some beneficiaries Mr Mmaduabuchi Izunna who received a generator set for his hairstylist shop and Nze Samuel Okpalaebube who was gifted a minibus appreciated the donor, Honourable Umeoji for the kind gesture which they said is not a surprise as the Lawmaker and his family has over the years been of immense blessing to the area and promised to judiciously utilize the items given to them.

Other beneficiaries: Miss Chinaza Umeatu trained in ICT and Mrs Chinwe Umeokoli trained in making confectioneries described the training as an upliftment economically in their businesses and individual homes and prayed God to continue to bless and keep him.

The traditional rulers of Akpo, Igwe Jonathan Okpalaezech, on his part, said that empowerment is evidence of a pragmatic approach to true leadership which is summarized by delivering dividends of democracy to the populace.

He asked the beneficiaries to replicate the goodwill by putting all they have learnt into practice.

