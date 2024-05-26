A former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has been honoured with an honorary degree by the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina.

At its 9th-13th combined Convocation ceremony, the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Salihu Muhammad, said the former Governor, with his predecessor Alhaji Sai’du Barda (first civilian Governor of Katsina State) were honoured for their meritorious support and contributions to the state and the country at large.

The UMYU Vice Chancellor said the other two persons honoured with the honorary degrees sadly are post-humours. These are the late Alhaji Garba Ammani and the late Hajiya Hassu Iro Inko.

“Both were distinguished individuals who have left indelible marks in the history of the development of Katsina state.”

In his remark, the former Governor Masari expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the choice of those whom the University honoured with honorary degrees.

Masari said, “I wouldn’t accept this honour if I were on the seat as the state Governor, but now that I left the seat, I feel greatly honoured.

“I highly appreciate the choice of the people who are honoured, because among them are late. It shows the university considered the contribution we have made to the development of humanity.”

At the university’s combined graduation ceremony, the Vice Chancellor announced presenting over 10,868 for the award of Bachelor’s degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, Master’s Degrees and PhD Degrees in various fields.