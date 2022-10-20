Umahi’s aide, permanent secretary suspended over alleged diesel theft in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Government has suspended the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Godwin Nwankwo and Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Public Utility, Emmanuel Nwangbo from office over alleged diesel theft.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji disclosed this to journalists shortly after the end of the state Executive Council Meeting held at the New Government House Ochudo, Abakaliki the state capital.

According to Orji, the Department of State Security Service has been charged to investigate all others concerned in the streetlight supervision to unmask the perpetrators.

Orji further noted that the Head of Service was directed to cause a thorough investigation of the Ministry’s staff involved in the theft of diesel and take appropriate actions as required by the rules of the State Civil Service.

“Exco received a report on the persistent theft of diesel meant for Streetlights handled by the Ministry of Power and Energy and noted the disturbing volumes of diesel that have been lost in the hands of the persons involved in the business of Streetlight.

“Exco therefore resolved that all concerned in the business of the Streetlight supervision in the State be investigated by the Department of State Security Service with a view to unmasking the perpetrators.

“Exco approved the suspension from office of the two persons who are directly responsible for the supervision of streetlights under the Ministry of Power namely Permanent Secretary, Godwin Nwankwo Ministry of Power and Energy, and the Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Utility, Emmanuel Nwangbo.”