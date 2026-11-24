The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has declared that Ndigbo cannot afford to remain on the sidelines of national politics, urging the Igbo community in Lagos to consolidate their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Umahi spoke on Monday at the Ndigbo Lagos Town Hall Meeting, which brought Igbo leaders, stakeholders, youths, women and other residents together to express their unity and solidarity in support of Tinubu’s re-election.

The minister, who shared details of the event on his official Facebook account on Thursday, said the gathering was a clear demonstration that Ndigbo in Lagos had resolved to play an active and decisive role in shaping the country’s future.

He expressed sincere appreciation to President Tinubu for his commitment to national inclusion and the infrastructure development taking place in the South-East, which he described as unprecedented.

He said the president had given Ndigbo a renewed sense of belonging through appointments, inclusion in governance and deliberate investment in infrastructure in the region.

Umahi also appreciated the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the incoming governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, for honouring the occasion with their presence.

He said their attendance underscored the importance of unity, cooperation and mutual respect among all ethnic groups living in Lagos.

The minister noted that the town hall meeting was not just a political gathering but a reaffirmation of the collective resolve of Ndigbo to stand with an administration that had recognised and carried them along.

He said the South-East had witnessed increased attention under Tinubu, particularly in road infrastructure, which he described as critical to trade, commerce and national integration.

Umahi warned that staying on the sidelines would amount to surrendering the opportunity to influence decisions that directly affected the Igbo people and the South-East.

He insisted that Ndigbo must actively participate in governance, mobilise their votes and support Tinubu’s re-election to consolidate the gains already recorded.

He commended the organisers and everyone who contributed to making the gathering a reality, describing their efforts as selfless and patriotic.

He said the unity, solidarity and collective voice demonstrated by Ndigbo in Lagos were commendable and should be sustained beyond the town hall meeting.

“Together, let us consolidate the gains of inclusion, infrastructure development and national integration. Ndigbo for Tinubu 2027!” Umahi declared.