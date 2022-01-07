Umahi suspends commissioner, SSA few hours he suspended his secretary 

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has suspended the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Hon. Emmanuel Uguru and his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Education, Dr Obianuju Alo on a one-month working suspension for negligence and dereliction of duty.

The governor gave the order in a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government and coordinating Commissioner, Dr Kenneth Ugbala on Friday.

This suspension comes barely a few hours after the governor suspended his Principal secretary, Emmanuel Obasi over the same negligence and dereliction of duty.

The statement reads, “Following the directive of His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State Engr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Chief Emmanuel Uguru and SSA to Governor on Education, Dr Obianuju Alo are hereby directed to proceed on one-month working suspension, with immediate effect.

“The working suspension is as a result of negligence and dereliction of duty.”

“All concerned are requested to take note and ensure strict compliance to this directive.”

