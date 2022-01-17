Umahi says Nigeria needs to straighten its compromised institutions against corruption

Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman, Southeast Governors Forum, David Umahi has called on Nigerian leaders to be honest in their dealings with the public.

Umahi who was a guest on Channels morning show said that many a time, Nigerian leaders appear on television to tell the people what they want to hear but are not truthful.

He said all segment of the country was deep in corruption and pointed out that Nigeria’s compromised institutions need to be strengthened for national development.

According to him, Nigeria can only progress when leaders at all levels engage in self-assessment aimed at killing corruption that has compromised the systems in the country.

“So this is kind of engagement that we need to do. So that people we understand that every child is not about money and that every position given to us by God as leaders, God, we ask us for accountability,” he said.

“Well, you know, there’s a saying that everything has life, you know, has the tendency to grow the seed of corruption was sown in this country and it was growing and so you cannot say to what extent it will grow and Corruption is the business of everybody fighting.

“It is the business of everybody. If Mr President, you know, gets his allocation and he has good intention to build a railway to build a road.

“The same thing with insecurity. But what we needed to do as a nation, is to find out what Mr President has done, fighting these evil seeds that were shown in the past and I think that Mr President has done appreciable very, well, in fighting corruption.

“He has no brother or sister or party man, you know, in fighting corruption and I praise His courage.

“You see, we need to straighten our compromise institution. You cannot tell me that, you know, every National Assembly member, is free of corruption, that every Governor is free of corruption; that the media houses are free of corruption; that the Judiciary is free of corruption.

“So you need to engage and there is only one agenda that you bring to the table. Do we agree to kill corruption and move this country forward? Do we agree to secure a future for our children? This is very important,” Umahi stated.

He continued that: “I believe strongly that when you did this kind of engagement and the masses of the nation Nigeria.

“If they see that you are not corrupt and you are treating everybody with the same template. I think things will begin to move. I believe so strongly,” he stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Umahi says Nigeria needs to straighten its compromised institutions against corruption Umahi says Nigeria needs to straighten its compromised institutions against corruption Umahi says Nigeria needs to straighten its compromised institutions against corruption Umahi says Nigeria needs to straighten its compromised institutions against corruption.