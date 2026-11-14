Umahi orders three-week nationwide highway overhaul

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has ordered a three-week nationwide emergency rehabilitation of major federal highways, directing all Zonal Directors, Controllers, Resident Engineers and Directors supervising special projects to return to the field immediately and ensure that major roads across the country are motorable ahead of the festive season and the January 2027 elections.

Speaking during a meeting with Zonal Directors at the Federal Ministry of Works headquarters in Mabushi, Abuja, Umahi expressed displeasure that some contractors were carrying out permanent construction while sections of the same roads remained impassable.

“This practice must stop. The people must not suffer on these roads,” he declared, insisting that emergency rehabilitation must take priority over permanent construction wherever necessary during the three-week exercise.

The Minister explained that the exercise requires contractors to excavate failed sections, replace unsuitable materials with lumps and sharp sand, apply stone base with 3.5 or 5 per cent cement where necessary, and finish with asphalt binder and wearing course where required. Shoulders and drainage systems must also be properly rehabilitated, while completed sections that have remained in place for at least 21 days must be opened to traffic where it is safe to do so.

Umahi said the intervention had become necessary because the Tinubu administration inherited a severely deteriorated road network, with numerous major highways requiring attention simultaneously. Given the competing demands on available resources, he explained that durable palliative rehabilitation would keep roads functional while permanent construction continued.

He recalled that when President Bola Tinubu assumed office, motorists could hardly travel for 30 minutes without encountering potholes or failed road sections. He also highlighted the improvement in security along the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria Road, which is now approximately 95 per cent completed, noting that there had been no reported kidnapping incidents on the route in the past two years.

The nationwide directive covers critical highways across all six geopolitical zones, including Sokoto-Zamfara, Funtua-Zaria, Kano-Katsina, Kano-Jigawa, Jigawa-Bauchi, Maiduguri Sections 4 and 5, Abuja-Lokoja, Mararaba-Keffi, Keffi-Makurdi, Makurdi-Nyieme, Lokoja-Benin, Benin-Ore, Benin-Asaba, Benin Bypass, Benin-Warri, Warri-Ughelli, the East-West Road and Okpanu-Calabar Road.

In the South West, immediate intervention has been directed at the Lagos-Ibadan, Shagamu-Ore-Benin, Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta, Ibadan-Abeokuta, Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode and Ikorodu-Itoki roads.

In the South East, urgent attention has been directed to the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, particularly the Enugu-Aba section, as well as the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja, Aba-Port Harcourt and Owerri-Onitsha roads.

The directive also covers the Bauchi-Gombe and Numan-Jalingo roads, alongside other critical highway sections in Adamawa and Taraba States.

The Minister specifically directed contractors to return to previously completed projects and correct defective sections, insisting that the expiration of the one-year defects liability period should not become an excuse for abandoning poor-quality work.

To ensure strict compliance, Umahi directed the creation of a dedicated digital reporting platform where officials must upload project locations, contractors’ details, work completed, outstanding interventions and challenges. He emphasised that he was more interested in the actual condition of the roads and the work delivered than in contract sums or payments.

Umahi, however, reaffirmed that the 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway remained firmly on course, dismissing suggestions that the reconstruction of the East-West Road could affect its delivery.

“Nothing happened to the 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. The President has directed that the project must be completed as envisaged,” he declared.

He stressed that the East-West Road was an additional national infrastructure priority and had nothing to do with discontinuing or compromising the Coastal Highway, which remains the administration’s First Legacy Project.

“The President has directed that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway remains intact and will be constructed and completed by the same administration that started it,” he reaffirmed, expressing confidence that President Tinubu would deliver even the most challenging infrastructure projects.

The Minister commended President Tinubu for prioritising road construction across the country, noting that federal road construction was currently ongoing in every part of Nigeria.

He described the nationwide rehabilitation as a necessary sacrifice to ease the burden on motorists, facilitate the movement of goods and services, support security operations and ensure the free movement of people and election materials ahead of the January 2027 elections.