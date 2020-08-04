Umahi orders probe of funds approved for construction of Ebonyi bridge

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has ordered the probe of funds approved for the construction of a bridge in Akaeze area of the state.

Governor Umahi stated this in Akaeze in Ivo local government area of the state while monitoring projects embarked upon by his administration in Ebonyi South Senatorial zone of the state.

Umahi also said he would continue to probe funds coming into the state local government system in order to ensure they were judiciously spent.

He said it remains his responsibility to know what the caretaker committee chairmen in the state were doing with the excess funds in their council areas.

“My mission here was for a bridge that connects Akaeze with Abia State. I was visibly angry there because I visited there at the time. I visited the Esu bridge in Uburu, the one we’ve almost completed and that one is a six-span bridge while this Akaeze bridge is a two-span bridge.

“I directed that the bride should be done within three months but the council chairman did not do it. But I have directed for a probe on the funds that were allocated to it.

“Every month, they show me their allocations and after paying salaries and pensions. They said they want to spend it on the bridge. And of course, if I want to see what you want to do with the fund, I will say go ahead and do it.

“The failure of the local government is my responsibility. So, I have the responsibility to know what they want to do with the excess funds and that’s my involvement in the local government funds. I will continue to do that because I need to know where the money is,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$3.313bn Chinese Loans: Nigeria Pays $461m, Still Owes $3.12bn

DESPITE paying the sum of $461.89million (about 13.4 per cent ) of the $3.313billion debt (Chinese loans) owed the Peoples Republic of China, the outstanding (Chinese loans) against Nigeria is still $3.12billion (about 94 per cent), a document from the Debt Management Office has revealed…

$500m Loan: Review All Foreign Loan Agreements, PDD Tells NASS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to begin a review of all agreements in foreign loans entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government…

MONDAY LINES: ‘Mamman Daura Seeks Competence’

Leader of the ‘unseen’ persons ruling us, Alhaji Mamman Daura, spoke last week. He said enough of turn-by-turn presidency for Nigeria. He decreed that North-South rotation of the presidency of Nigeria should be dead; from 2023, the most competent among contenders would be put in the Presidential Villa…

Pastor Olukoya, Awolowo And Eternal Life

There is a viral audio online in which the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Pastor Daniel Olukoya, suggested that Papa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, “did not fulfill his destiny” of becoming the president of Nigeria because he “never surrendered his life to Jesus till he…

Order Buhari To Publish Details Of Govt Loans Since 2015, SERAP Tasks Court

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to order President Muhammadu Buhari to “publish details of loans that have been obtained by the government since May 29, 2015, including the interest rate, the total amount of debts so far incurred by this…

NDIC To Revoke Licences Of 37 Weak Microfinance Banks

THE Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), is set to revoke licences of 37 microfinance banks (MFBs), due to their inability to meet necessary regulatory conditions…