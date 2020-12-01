Umahi only looking for who to drag along with him ― Anyim

The former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim have described Governor David Umahi’s as a drowning man looking for who to drag down along with him.

Senator Anyim stated this in an open letter to Governor David Umahi on Monday while reacting to the accusations by the governor that he (Anyim), a former governor and a senator representing Ebonyi North are engaging cultists and IPOB groups to cause crises and kill people.

The letter titled “Open Letter To Governor David Umahi on His Wild, Infantile and Utterly Senseless Accusations Against My Person” was copied to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Inspector – General of Police, Director-General, State Security Service and Chief of Defence Staff.

The former Secretary to Government of the Federation said his purpose of this response is to alert the public and the security agencies in particular on the schemes of Gov Umahi so that they will read him upfront and be wary of him and his allegations.

According to him, Umahi is a prisoner of his greed and inordinate ambition.

“The only offence we committed is that we refused to follow Gov. Umahi in his political adventure. We do not know when belonging to parties of one’s choice has become an offence against a governor or means fighting a governor.

“Gov. Umahi is pitiably delusional. He is a prisoner of his greed and inordinate ambition. Here is a drowning man looking for who to drag down with him. Gov. Umahi has made his worst mistake after his latest misadventure by taking on me and other noble and respectable sons of Ebonyi State who have served and continued to serve our dear state with resolute commitment, dedication and integrity.”

Anyim added: “People who know Gov. Umahi know that he normally starts this way whenever he is hatching a sinister plan. He raises dust, makes wild allegations and accusations against people just to divert the attention of the public before he strikes. It is public knowledge that Gov. Umahi had been planning his defection to the All Progressive Congress, APC for a long time. In his delusion, he believed his own lies that he is the only man who matters in Ebonyi State. He did not consult with anybody notable before consummating his defection to APC. After his defection, no person of note followed him.

“The case at hand is his defection to APC on the 19th of November, 2020. The discerning public knows that he has been on the plan for a long time and when he decided to consummate it, he suddenly concocted an accusation against PDP, that PDP was not willing to zone the presidency to the South East. When he spews these allegations, he would not even mind whether they make sense or not.

“He did not have the mental capacity to reason that no party in less than two years into a new term would bring the next election unto the front burner. That even in APC where he has gone to, the issue of next election is not yet on the table as doing so would distract the government.”

Recall that Umahi had in a widely circulated media briefing on November 27 after a formal Ebonyi State security council meeting accused Anyim, Sam Egwu, Obinna Ogba and Ali Odefa of plotting to use cultists and IPOB groups to distract the peace of the state.

