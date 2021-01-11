Umahi, Ngige, Onu present as Ohaneze elects Obiozor new president-general

The former Nigerian ambassador to the United States of America, Professor George Obiozor, has emerged the new President-General of the Igbo Social-Cultural Organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, on Sunday.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Professor Obiozor, scored 304 votes to beat two other contestants to emerge the winner in a just-concluded election at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri, Imo State.

Present at the election was the Governor of Imo, Hope Uzodinma; his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi; Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; Senator Andy Uba, former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Gary Igariwe, ArchBishop of the Enugu Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Anambra State President General, Prince Emeka Festus and a host of other senators and lawmakers from the Southeast and South-South.

It was gathered that before the elections on Sunday, Professor Obiozor had emerged as a consensus candidate at an Imeobi meeting convened by the Nwodo-led executive of Ohaneze Ndigbo, but his emergence was described as unconstitutional by some aspirants.

The 78-year-old professor was Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States from 2004 to 2008.

He was also a former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, former High Commissioner to Cyprus, and also former Nigeria’s former ambassador to Israel, from 1999 to 2003.

