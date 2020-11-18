Umahi left for personal reasons ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi left the party for personal reasons, which it has assured Nigerians will come to know at the fullness of time.

In a reaction by the party to the announcement by Umahi that he quit the party because it had not served the interest of the South-East zone, Kola Ologbondiyan.

National Publicity Secretary, however, thanked him for the services he rendered to the main opposition party.

“Our party thanks Governor Umahi for services rendered to the people of Ebonyi State, as the State Chairman of Ebonyi PDP (2003 to 2007); deputy governor of Ebonyi State (2007 to 2015) and two-term governor of Ebonyi (2015 till date), all elected on the platform of the PDP.

“As we wish Governor Umahi all the best in his adventure, we call on the members of our party to remain calm and committed to the ideals of our party as no individual is bigger than the PDP,” the party spokesman stated.

