Umahi issues staff of office to monarch of Nkalaha community

Governor David Umahi, on Wednesday, issued the staff of office to His Royal Highness, Ezeogo Augustine Okwor, the Onwa Puta, Igbo Amalu 11 of Nkalaha, Ishielu LGA, Ebonyi State.

According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the governor, Francis Nwaze, the event took place at the Governor’s Conference Hall, Ochudo Centenary City, Abakaliki and had in attendance members of the State Executive Council, key stakeholders of Ishielu and well-wishers.

Governor Umahi during the event urged HRH Ezeogo Augustine Okpor to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the running of the traditional stool as seasoned administrator.

“By the power conferred on me by traditional rulers and autonomous communities CAP 146 2009 Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria duly certified that you, His Highness Ezeogo, Augustine Okwor Aliuna 11 of Nkalaha has been duly selected by the said community and presented to me in accordance with the traditional rulers and autonomous communities Laws of Ebonyi State do hereby accord you recognition as the traditional ruler of Nkalaha Autonomous Community in Ishielu LGA Ebonyi State, congratulations.

“This is your staff of office, you must use it at all functions, ensure with your experience you bring peace in your community,” Governor Umahi said.

In his acceptance speech, HRH Ezeogo Okwor said he will live up to the expectations of office in accordance with the ideal of Governor Umahi whom he described as a transformational leader.

The new Nkalaha Autonomous Community monarch was a former council chairman, board member and has held various political positions. His predecessor died earlier this year.

