Umahi is fighting us for refusing to join APC ― Ebonyi PDP

The caretaker committee of the Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday alleged that Governor Dave Umahi’s frustration over his inability to get PDP members to defect with him into the All Progressive Congress (APC) is responsible for his actions against the party.

Chairman of the caretaker committee, Elder Fred Udeogu, who made the allegation while addressing a press conference at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Friday, said Umahi is fighting the PDP in the state because he did not realize his main objective to pull them to his new party.

The party boss stated that despite being tempted by political appointment and other things, some of the PDP elders told the governor that they had been in the party longer than him and could not join him in his new party.

The party boss alleged that Umahi, who defected to the APC last year, wanted to have control of both the APC and the PDP at the same time but the PDP members resisted his moves, thus infuriating him.

While noting that Ebonyi is naturally a PDP state, he called on the security agencies to protect the party members from the threat of the state administration.

Udeogu also alleged that Umahi had sponsored several litigations against the Ebonyi PDP as part of the effort to destabilize the party, saying: “Ever since Governor Dave Umahi’s solo defection from the PDP to the APC, our great party has been inundated with a slew of state-sponsored court actions all aimed at derailing the Caretaker Committee set up by the NEC of our great Party.

“As we all know, Governor Dave Umahi’s illusion had been that Ebonyi people would defect with him to the APC. He had boasted that PDP stakeholders and members of the National Assembly would defect with him. When this failed, the reaction from Governor Umahi has been to derail and destroy the Caretaker Committee by filing a suit at the State High Court, asking the court not to recognise this Caretaker Committee.”

Udoegu said following an order issued on Friday by Federal High Court, Abuja for the factional leadership of the Ebonyi State PDP allegedly loyal to Governor Umahi, to desist from parading themselves as the party leaders, the state PDP caretaker committee will move to take over its secretariat in Abakaliki by Monday next week.

The committee appointed by the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) last November has been unable to access the state secretariat because it was still being occupied by the faction.

However, having secured that court order issued by Justice I.E.Ekwo, the chairman of the caretaker committee said that arrangements are in place for the committee to repossess the secretariat.

He said copies of the court order have been provided for security agencies in the state for their information and action.

The caretaker committee chairman said despite the attempts to derail it, the leadership has been able to steer the affairs of the PDP in Ebonyi State with dedication and commitment.

He added: “With the support and collaboration of our stakeholders, we have stabilised the Party, given a sense of hope and direction to our teeming members, and for the first time in a long time, members are having a breath of fresh air. I am, therefore, very proud to announce to you that it is a new dawn for the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi State.”

