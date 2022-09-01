Umahi inaugurates LG chairmen, councilors in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has sworn in the 13 newly elected chairmen of Local Government areas of the state.

The inauguration was held despite the Federal High Court judgement which nullified the local government elections.

The event also featured the flag off of empowerment of 3,480 people of the state as part of the offshoot of the #EndSARS palliative.

The beneficiaries were to receive N300,000 each in the first batch of the disbursement.

Umahi said: “I congratulate all the newly sworn-in chairmen. I charge you to as a matter of urgency inaugurate the council legislative arm before 9 am on September 2.”

Umahi insisted that the ex-parte order granted by the State High Court empowered him to swear in the council chairmen.

The governor also reiterated that the tenure for chairmen and councillors remains two years as enshrined in the amended Ebonyi Local Government Law 005.

As a way to compensate some of the former chairmen, who are not candidates for the 2023 elections, Umahi announced their appointments as his Senior Special Assistants.

