Umahi fumes over slow pace of work on Enugu-Onitsha expressway

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has urged the contractors handling the Enugu-Onitsha expressway to rise to their responsibilities and ensure the timely completion of the projects.

Umahi stated this when he inspected the Enugu-Onitsha expressway project last weekend and expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work.

Umahi said the pace of work on the expressway was less encouraging and expressed dismay over it.

Meanwhile, the Minister also inspected other ongoing projects in the South-South/South-East states to ensure the speedy delivery of the projects to meet the timeframe.

In Delta State, he said, “I am particularly not impressed with the work done by CCECC on the Warri-Benni-Asaba Road, and I expressed concern about the slow pace of work on the Efurun-Sapele section and urged the contractors to intensify their efforts to meet the project’s deadline.

“Timely completion is crucial, and I expect all contractors to work diligently towards achieving this goal”.

He appreciated the synergy between the Delta State government and the federal government on projects ongoing in the state.

“The Delta State Government’s proactive approach in taking over the payment of compensation to affected individuals has been instrumental in fast-tracking these projects. I am confident that this collaboration will yield positive results, and I assure the state government that the Federal Ministry of Works will honour its commitments,” he said.

The former governor of Ebonyi State also inspected the ongoing construction of the Eke-Obinagu flyover in Enugu State and expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the project.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE