Umahi dumping PDP for APC not in pursuit of Igbo’s interest ― Fayose

Former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has faulted Ebonyi State governor, Mr David Umahi, on the excuse he offered for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying Umahi cross carpeted long before now and his decision clearly had nothing to do with the interest of the Igbo nation.

Umahi on Tuesday announced his decision to join the APC, saying he took the decision in the interest of the entire South-East, even as he accused his former party of injustice.

Fayose gave this reaction on Wednesday in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune, positing that the decision taken by Ebonyi governor was a reflection of the type of leadership the country parades.

“Governor Umahi defected to APC long ago before this unjustifiable move, which clearly has nothing to do with the interest of the Igbo nation.

“This is a reflection of the type of leadership our country parades,” he said.

Fayose, while noting that Governor Umahi’s action dampened hope for liberation, expressed confidence that Nigerians would laugh last.

According to him, this is because a situation often appears to have gotten so bad before it will begin to get better.

“Though his action dampens hope for liberation, I’m sure Nigerians will laugh last because sometimes, it will appear to have gotten so bad before it will begin to get better,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Obaseki who joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in June after he was disqualified by the APC, defeated Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC in the election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.Umahi dumping PDP

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19.Umahi dumping PDP

Ogbonnaya who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said as a result of the coronavirus raving the world, no business has been moving.Umahi dumping PDP Umahi dumping PDP