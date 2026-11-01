Umahi dismisses Peter Obi’s presidential ambition, says he is not better than him

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has dismissed Peter Obi’s presidential ambition, questioning the former Anambra State governor’s qualifications compared with other prominent South-East politicians, including himself.

Umahi also declared that the South-East had no presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, urging the region to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid instead of backing Obi.

The former Ebonyi State governor argued that supporting Tinubu for another four-year term would strengthen the South-East’s chances of securing the presidency when it becomes the region’s turn.

He made the remarks in Abakaliki during a town hall meeting organised by the Directorate of Infrastructure, Mobilisation and Sensitisation of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

Umahi called on religious and traditional leaders in the South-East to openly support Tinubu, warning against remaining neutral in the political debate ahead of the 2027 elections.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said, “I want to tell our religious leaders and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), do not stay on the fence. I know when I was struggling to be Governor, CAN took a decision and said justice must prevail. CAN, don’t keep quiet; let us toe the path that must sustain our freedom. “There is no way an Igbo man, after staying for 60 years, will want to be President for four years. There is nobody that can accept that. The North has not accepted to be President for four years. Somebody was telling me that Atiku’s son bought buses and donated to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and said this is a personal donation.

“Igbo man needs wisdom, not sentiments. Igbo man should not allow people to be dishing hate speeches on social media on their behalf. Today, our people in commerce, we clear our goods with ease. Today, our roads are being revived in the path of economic activities. Today, we can boldly say we have been integrated. The last time they were choosing service chiefs, it was the Naval Chief. This time, it is Chief of Air Staff, Minister of Works, other Ministers, SSAs, what else? When I say South-East have been fully integrated and included, I mean it.

“My mouth will not shut up because I am telling our people for a reference for tomorrow. We are supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to finish his remaining four years so that the South-East would have strategically supported another region. So that when it is our turn, we will not get this thing by hate speeches; they will not give to us by sentiments. If strategic leaders of the South-East say this, you will now insult them.

“You insult anybody who is not supporting Peter Obi. Anybody who is not supporting Peter Obi is a saboteur; you insult the person. Who is Peter Obi better than? Who is he better than? Is he better than Sam Egwu? Is he better than Elias Mbam? Is he better than the Lion of the South-East, myself? Is he better than Anyim Pius? Who is better than?

“So, I don’t want us to be deceiving ourselves. We don’t have any presidential candidate in the South-East. We have people who are vying; Ebonyi has a right to make a choice. Traditional fathers, do not stay on the fence; religious leaders, do not stay on the fence. Our people in the North do not; our people in the South-West, they do not. Guide our people, let them know what,” the minister stated.

Umahi further claimed that the South-East had benefited from greater political inclusion under Tinubu’s administration, citing appointments into key government positions and ongoing road rehabilitation projects.

He also pointed to improvements in the ease of conducting business, arguing that the region should consider its political interests before making decisions about the 2027 presidential election.