Umahi condemns attack, killings of four relatives of Ikwo council boss in Ebonyi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has condemned the unfortunate attack at the home of the Executive Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area, Elder Steve Orogwu.

Umahi disclosed this in a statement signed by his special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze on Wednesday.

He, however, described the killings of the victims and setting their homes ablaze as an act of inhumanity, vicious and barbaric.

He then called on security agencies to expedite action and unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act to enable them to face justice even as he commiserates with the Chairman of the Council Area, Hon. Steve Orogwu and all those who lost their loved ones in the senseless attack.

“We received the disturbing news of the attack in the home of the Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area by gunmen, the attack is unwholesome and inhumane, it is vicious and barbaric.”

“I call on the security agencies to speedily hunt for and arrest the perpetrators to bring them to justice.”





He also appealed to them to be consoled and remain calm as Government works hard to track the culprits.

