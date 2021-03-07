Umahi commiserates with Justice Ngwuta’s family over death

Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, has commiserated with the family of Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta over his death.

Umahi sent his condolences in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Francis Nwaze on Sunday.

According to him, Justice Ngwuta was a hardworking, dedicated, and committed public servant whose death occurred when his wise counsel and contributions were needed both in the state and the nation in general.

Umahi, however, described Justice Ngwuta’s death as another confirmation that life and death are only in the hands of God and urged the family members, Onicha people, Ebonyians and the nation to be consoled by these landmark achievements while on earth, praying that God will grant his soul a peaceful rest.

“It is shocking to hear about the death of our brother and a Supreme Court officer, Justice Nwali Ngwuta at the age of 69. It caused deep pain in my heart as he has less than a year to return from active service but no one can question God for both life and death are in his hands.”