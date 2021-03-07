Umahi commiserates with Justice Ngwuta’s family over death

Latest News
By Grace Egbo - Abakaliki
Justice Ngwuta
Justice Ngwuta
Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, has commiserated with the family of Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta over his death.
Umahi sent his condolences in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Francis Nwaze on Sunday.
According to him, Justice Ngwuta was a hardworking, dedicated, and committed public servant whose death occurred when his wise counsel and contributions were needed both in the state and the nation in general.
Umahi, however, described Justice Ngwuta’s death as another confirmation that life and death are only in the hands of God and urged the family members, Onicha people, Ebonyians and the nation to be consoled by these landmark achievements while on earth, praying that God will grant his soul a peaceful rest.
“It is shocking to hear about the death of our brother and a Supreme Court officer, Justice Nwali Ngwuta at the age of 69. It caused deep pain in my heart as he has less than a year to return from active service but no one can question God for both life and death are in his hands.”

Tribune Online reports that the late justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria died at the age of 69, few days to his retirement.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

Solid minerals investors decry illegal mining in Edo

Latest News

Ekiti rep member pleads with residents to accept COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

Group honours Osinbajo at 64th birthday celebration

Latest News

International Women Day: NAFDAC tasks Nigerian mothers on nation-building

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More