‘Ultraviolet irradiation, outdoor spraying are ineffective modes of preventing COVID-19’

EXPERTS say that unlike the use of face masks and hand hygiene, isolation and quarantine, physical distancing, the use of ultraviolet irradiation and spraying of outdoor spaces and individuals are ineffective because they cannot control the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

In a new study, experts’ review of effective non-pharmacological COVID-19 intervention indicated that the penetration of a covered surface by ultraviolet irradiation is limited and disinfectants are easily inactivated by dirt, preventing them from having enough contact time to kill disease-causing germs.

They added that “Spraying of outside spaces such as streets or market places is not recommended as the disinfectant is inactivated by dirt and cannot have enough contact time to kill the pathogen. Even though spraying public places may be impressive to the public, its lack of effectiveness is not in doubt.

“Besides, spraying individuals with disinfectants is not recommended under any circumstances as it will not only harm the physical and psychological health of the person it will not reduce the transmission of the virus from infected persons.”

They stated that non-pharmacological interventions that are effective include isolation and quarantine, physical distancing, use of face masks and hand hygiene but urged that they also need to be implemented consistently and long enough in the context of the cultural and socioeconomic conditions of the populace to derive maximum benefit.

The review, in the 2020 Nigerian Postgraduate Medical Journal, involved Olumuyiwa O. Odusanya and Babatunde A. Odugbemi at the Lagos State University College of Medicine, Ikeja in collaboration with Tinuola O. Odugbemi and Whenayon S. Ajisegiri.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.