Ultra-processed food linked to 40 percent higher risk of silent brain damage — Study

HIGH consumption of instant noodles, soft drinks, sugary cereals and ready meals may be associated with brain damage linked to future stroke and memory problems, a Canadian study suggests.

Researchers from McMaster University and the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI), examined approximately 9,000 Canadians aged 35 to 69 and found that participants who consumed the most ultra-processed food were 40 per cent more likely to show signs of damage associated with silent stroke.

Published in JAMA Network Open, the study raises concerns about how dietary habits may affect brain health before noticeable problems with memory or thinking develop.

Silent strokes can cause permanent brain damage without the obvious symptoms associated with a conventional stroke. They may also signal an increased risk of future stroke and cognitive problems.

Russell de Souza, an Associate Professor at McMaster University and scientist at PHRI, said the findings were unexpected because this type of brain damage is more commonly associated with health conditions identified later in life.

Ultra-processed food made up about 25 percent of participants’ diets, though, the proportion reached 40 per cent for some individuals.

These products can displace healthier food, including whole grains, fruits, vegetables and protein-rich options, potentially reducing overall diet quality.

Sonia Anand of PHRI said the relationship between diet and brain health may become detectable before people experience noticeable difficulties with memory or thinking. She added that dietary habits established earlier in life could influence cognitive health in later years.

The researchers said longer-term studies, including investigations using Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), are needed to determine whether high consumption of ultra-processed food directly contributes to silent brain damage.

The findings establish an association, not proof that these food cause silent strokes. Other health and lifestyle factors may also contribute to the observed risk.