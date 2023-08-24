Adetola Korede is a woman with a mission to give hope to orphaned children in Nigeria. She is building and set to unveil an orphanage, ‘Uli Oma’ next month in Lagos and told ROTIMI IGE her reason for embarking on the project, as well as plans for the future.

Tell us about about yourself. Memories of early family life.

My name is Adetola Korede from Ondo State. I was born in the early 80s and I lived in Kano/ Kaduna where I had all my education.

One of my fondest childhood memories was having to sit with my father and listen to different genres of music especially High Life (Orlando Owoh). While together, my father would tell me about family, friends, relatives and everyone he thought needed help.

Most times, I looked at him in awe, wondering how he always tried to make everyone happy. He would smile and say, “Tola, you live in vain when you live for self but you live again when you live for others”.

Those moments might seem long ago but they formed a significant part of who I am today.

What inspired the name ‘Uli Oma’?

The name ‘Uli Oma’ means a ‘Child’s home’ in my dialect. I wanted a name with depth, but nothing in English came to mind. As a typical Owo girl, the word came swiftly in my dialect and it struck me. It’s ‘Ile Omo’ in Yoruba.

Why did you decide to build an orphanage? Any particular experiences?





It’s a divine mandate. It is what God has called me to do and it is fulfilling for me. We started an outreach in 2014/2015 where we distributed school items like books, stationeries, uniforms, sandals, etc to children because at that time, we couldn’t afford to build a home for the orphans. But now, God has made it possible and we are super excited about it.

Why do you think the home is the best decision at this time?

Of course, the times are hard and there’s a lot of moral decadence. There’s no better time than now, there isn’t a particular right time for such decision than to do it when one can.

What other ways do you think individuals and government can assist the underprivileged in society?

Government should make education affordable for all, technical schools should be revamped, CSR should be deliberate and targeted towards those who truly and sincerely deserve it.

Most importantly, people should have a right to the basic things of life.

How have you sourced funding for this project

First I had to get my hands busy with different legitimate businesses and then invest the proceeds. Secondly, I have a supportive husband who is also a carrier of this vision. He supports me endlessly and he’s on this course with me. I am forever grateful for the gift of a partner as him.

Then support from family, friends and well wishers. I am truly grateful to God for them.

What criteria will you use for adoption into the home?

We will adopt children into the home on some of these criteria that include the death of a child’s parents; desertion/abandonment, where parents have willfully forsaken the child and all parental rights, obligation and claims to the child; separation, where there’s involuntary severance of the child’s parents by action of a competent authority for the good of the child.

What benefits will such children enjoy at Uli Oma?

Free shelter and clothing, food supplies, clean drinking water, education, healthcare, family and community support.

What else are you involved in?

I have other thriving businesses. I’m also a chartered school administrator. I consult on part time basis.