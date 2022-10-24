UK’s Sunak rules out national election ― lawmakers

World News
By Tribune Online
UK's Sunak rules,

Rishi Sunak, the new leader of Britain’s governing Conservative Party and soon-to-be prime minister, has ruled out holding a national election, according to lawmakers present at a speech given by him on Monday.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
World News

South African civil servants set to strike after rejecting wage offer

World News

Rishi Sunak set to become next UK prime minister as Mordaunt drops out of the…

World News

Prominent Pakistani journalist shot dead in Kenya

World News

Rishi Sunak looks set to become next UK PM after Johnson quits race

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More