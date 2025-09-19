UK’s MI6 launches dark web portal to recruit foreign spies

The UK’s foreign intelligence service, MI6, has launched a portal on the dark web aimed at recruiting new informants, including those in Russia.

The “Silent Courier” platform will allow people with sensitive information on terrorism or hostile intelligence activity to contact the UK securely, the agency said.

Instructions for accessing it are available on MI6’s verified YouTube channel.

“Our virtual door is open to you,” outgoing MI6 chief Richard Moore said as he unveiled the portal.

The agency advised the use of the Tor browser, unlinked devices and email accounts, and, where necessary, VPNs to access the service. Guidance is being shared in multiple languages.

“As the world changes, and the threats we’re facing multiply, we must ensure the UK is always one step ahead of our adversaries,” Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper said.

“Now we’re bolstering their efforts with cutting-edge tech so MI6 can recruit new spies for the UK, in Russia and around the world.”

The Foreign Office said Silent Courier is designed to make it easier for MI6 to gather intelligence and strengthen security.

In his final public address before stepping down later this month, Moore used the announcement to criticise Russia, saying there is “no evidence” President Vladimir Putin is interested in peace “short of Ukrainian capitulation.” He added: “He is stringing us along.”

Moore also argued Russia’s economy and demographics are in decline, and claimed China, Iran and North Korea are supporting Moscow’s war effort through diplomatic backing and military supplies.

The UK’s move follows a similar approach by the CIA, which in 2023 created its own dark web portal to attract potential Russian agents.

The CIA later faced major setbacks after its agents in China were exposed when Beijing identified their dark web connections. Officials described the breach as one of the agency’s most damaging losses in years.

Silent Courier is now live and open to anyone seeking to securely provide information to the UK.

