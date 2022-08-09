Ukraine war: Explosions hit airstrip in Russia-annexed Crimea

Loud blasts have been reported at a military base in Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula Russia annexed in 2014.

The blasts were in the western village of Novofedorivka, said Oleg Kruchkov, an adviser to the Moscow-installed regional head.

Three local witnesses told Reuters they had seen black smoke rising from the direction of the airstrip.

The cause of the blasts was not immediately known, but Russia’s defence ministry said ammunition was detonated.

Footage has emerged on social media purportedly showing people on a beach watching plumes of smoke rising from the direction of Novofedorivka.

Russia-appointed Crimea head Sergei Aksyonov said he was going to the area.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE