At least four people, including two women aged 21 and 95, have been killed after a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in Lviv, western Ukraine, Reuters report.

Another 34 people were injured in what the mayor of Lviv described as “one of the biggest attacks” on the city’s civilian infrastructure.

Just hours after the strike, Russia said its “missiles hit all Ukraine targets”.

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed a “tangible” response to the overnight assault by “Russian terrorists”.

Lviv regional head Maksym Kozytskyi said more than 30 homes had been destroyed.

Writing on Telegram, Kozytskyi said: “The youngest girl, who was killed by a rocket in her apartment tonight in Lviv, was only 21. Russia is killing our youth. Our future.”

He said the 95-year-old had survived World War Two but did not survive Russian aggression.

Kozytskyi said emergency services were still working to clear debris and rescue people who are feared to be trapped under rubble.

“There is a shelter next to the house that was hit by the missile.

“It is in good condition and was open at the time of the alarm. But, only five people were in the shelter from the entire building. Very disappointing.”

Dr Sasha Dovzhyk, who works at the Ukrainian Institute London but is currently in Lviv, described hiding in her bathroom when she heard the air raid siren.





“This is what we are supposed to do, This is the Ukrainian routine.

“You are supposed to put two walls and preferably no windows, no glass, between yourself and the street, the outside.

“When the rocket, the missile, a Kalibr missile as we know it now, hit the residential building 2km away, the walls in the bathroom where I was hiding shook, so the impact was quite strong,” she said.

