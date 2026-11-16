UK to pardon women convicted over past abortion offences

Women arrested or convicted for ending their own pregnancies in England and Wales will have their criminal records cleared under a new law introducing automatic pardons for abortion-related offences.

The change, which took effect on Monday, November 16, removes the criminal records of affected women without requiring them to apply for a pardon or take any direct action.

The reform follows years of criticism of Victorian-era abortion laws, which had allowed women to face criminal investigations and prosecution for ending pregnancies outside the legal framework.

Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, who introduced the decriminalisation amendment last year, said the change would clear the names of more than 100 women who had been “unnecessarily harmed” by what she described as an outdated law.

The development has also renewed attention on the case of Nicola Packer, who was acquitted in 2025 after being prosecuted over an abortion she had in 2020.

Packer, who was 41 at the time, took mifepristone and misoprostol after obtaining the medication through a telephone consultation during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Prosecutors alleged that she knew she had been pregnant for more than 10 weeks, an accusation she denied.

Packer said she had not realised how far her pregnancy had progressed. Her friend, Helle Tumbridge, told the BBC that Packer believed she was only a few weeks pregnant and had obtained the medication through the NHS.

After taking the medication, Packer experienced a stillbirth and went to hospital, where medical staff contacted the police.

Tumbridge said Packer was arrested and had police officers present in her hospital room while recovering.

“She was treated appallingly. She was made to use the toilet with the door open in front of the police officers,” Tumbridge told the BBC.

Packer was eventually found not guilty by a jury after five years of investigations and legal proceedings.

Her friend described the experience as “incredibly traumatic”, saying the impact would remain with Packer despite the acquittal.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists had previously described the prosecution as evidence of how outdated and harmful the law had become.

Women to receive automatic pardons

Minister for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls Alex Davies-Jones said the government was pleased to begin implementing the change approved by Parliament.

She said affected women would not need to take any direct action, while additional information and a dedicated casework team would be available to provide assistance.

Heidi Stewart of abortion care provider BPAS welcomed the development, describing it as a significant step towards justice for women who had experienced criminalisation.

“While no pardon can undo the distress and trauma these women have experienced, this historic change in the law recognises the profound harm caused by their criminalisation and represents a meaningful step towards justice,” Stewart said.

Under the existing framework, abortion in England and Wales is generally legal when carried out by an authorised provider up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, with limited exceptions allowing it after that period.

Women can also take prescribed abortion medication at home when they are less than 10 weeks pregnant.

The new measure removes criminal liability for women who terminate their own pregnancies, regardless of the stage of pregnancy.

(BBC News)