UK: Why HMRC can take money directly from people’s bank accounts

Recent reports suggesting that the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) can raid people’s bank accounts have sparked widespread concern across the United Kingdom (UK).

However, financial experts and the tax authority have clarified that the power exists only under specific conditions and is used rarely.

According to BBC Radio 4’s Money Box journalist Dan Whitworth, the authority to take money directly from a person’s bank account comes from a policy known as Direct Recovery of Debts (DRD).

Introduced in 2016, DRD allows HMRC to recover tax debts from individuals who owe at least £1,000, have ignored repeated attempts at contact, and have no valid appeals outstanding.

Despite how alarming it sounds, the measure is almost never applied. HMRC had estimated the power might be used about 11,000 times annually, but between 2016 and 2018, it was exercised only 19 times.

“Yes, but only under very specific circumstances. The power comes from something called Direct Recovery of Debts (DRD). The idea is to help HMRC recover tax debts from people who owe at least £1,000, have ignored repeated attempts to make contact, and have no valid appeals outstanding.

“While it sounds alarming, the scale of use in the past shows how rarely it happens. When the DRD scheme was first introduced in 2016, HMRC estimated it might be used around 11,000 times a year, but in the two years it was active, up to 2018, it was used only 19 times.”

Strict safeguards are built into the process. HMRC can only consider DRD for debts above £1,000 and after all other recovery efforts have failed.

Before any money is withdrawn, the tax authority must visit the person face-to-face to confirm their identity, assess any vulnerabilities, and discuss payment options.

If approved, HMRC must leave at least £5,000 untouched across all the person’s accounts, and a formal 30-day notice must be issued before any funds are removed.

A spokesperson for HMRC told BBC Morning Live: “Most people pay tax on time and in full – but it’s right that we seek to recover tax from the tiny minority who have the funds to pay, but refuse to. These powers are subject to robust safeguards and we’ll continue to support customers who need help with their payments.”

Financial analysts have advised taxpayers not to panic when they see reports of HMRC ‘raiding’ accounts, as such actions follow a lengthy process and offer multiple chances to appeal or settle debts.

(BBC)

