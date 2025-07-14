UK: What to know about Nigerian woman who claimed ownership of trafficked baby

A Nigerian woman who had been living in the UK was caught at Gatwick Airport last summer trying to bring in a newborn baby she falsely claimed to have given birth to in Nigeria.

Before leaving the UK, she told her doctor in West Yorkshire that she was pregnant. But medical tests showed she was not.

When she returned about a month later with the baby girl, she was arrested on suspicion of child trafficking.

The woman, referred to as Susan in court for legal reasons, claimed the baby was hers and demanded her immediate return. But DNA tests told a different story — there was no biological connection between her, her husband, and the child.

This case, heard in the Family Court, has exposed what experts describe as a growing pattern of babies being trafficked from Nigeria to the UK under false pretenses.

Susan, a careworker with leave to remain in the UK, had been living in England since June 2023 with her husband and children.

She insisted she was pregnant, even after scans and blood tests proved otherwise. Doctors found she had a tumour, not a pregnancy, but she refused treatment.

Susan told her employer, “my babies are always hidden,” and claimed she had previously been pregnant for up to 30 months.

In early June 2024, she travelled to Nigeria, informing her UK hospital that she intended to give birth there.

Soon after, she contacted the hospital again, claiming to have delivered a baby.

Her return to the UK raised immediate red flags.

She was stopped by police at Gatwick Airport and arrested.

Although she was later released on bail, DNA tests showed no genetic link between her, her husband, and the baby girl — referred to as Eleanor by the court.

Susan insisted the tests were wrong and demanded a second round, which produced the same results.

She then changed her story, saying she had undergone IVF with donor egg and sperm before arriving in the UK.

To support her IVF claim, Susan submitted documents from Nigerian medical centres, including a letter from a hospital stating she had given birth there.

She also provided a video of a naked woman lying with a placenta and attached umbilical cord — but the woman’s face was not visible.

The Family Court appointed Henrietta Coker, a seasoned social worker with decades of experience in child protection, to investigate.

She visited the clinic where Susan claimed to have had IVF. Staff told her Susan had never been a patient there, and that the letter she submitted was fake.

Coker then went to the address Susan said she gave birth — a run-down, three-bedroom flat with stained walls and dirty carpets.

There, she found three teenage girls in nurses’ uniforms and was led to a kitchen where another teenage girl was eating rice.

She met the doctor who had signed Susan’s birth certificate. He admitted that someone had given birth — but when shown Susan’s photo, he said, “it wasn’t her.”

“Impersonating people is common in this part of the world,” the doctor said, suggesting Susan might have “bought the baby.”

Coker told the court that baby trafficking through “baby factories” is a serious issue in West Africa.

She said Nigerian authorities have shut down over 200 illegal baby factories in the past five years.

“These places often house young girls who’ve been kidnapped, raped, and forced to give birth repeatedly,” she said.

“Sometimes these girls are released,” she added. “Other times they die during childbirth, or are murdered and buried on the premises.”

Messages about “delivery drug” and hospital bills

The court also ordered Susan’s phone to be examined.

Investigators found messages exchanged with a contact saved as “Mum oft [sic] Lagos Baby.”

A month before the alleged birth, Susan wrote:

“Good afternoon ma, I have not seen the hospital items.”

The reply:

“Delivery drug is 3.4 m”

“Hospital bill 170k.”

The judge, Recorder William Tyler KC, noted that if those figures were in Nigerian Naira, they would be around £1,700 and £85.

He said the fact that the messages were set to auto-delete suggested a deliberate attempt to conceal the arrangement.

Susan tried to explain the messages in court, but the judge called her explanation “difficult to follow and impossible to accept.”

He said she had “staged a scene” to fake a birth, submitted forged documents, and lied about Eleanor’s origins.

He ruled that Susan and her husband had told a “fundamental lie” and caused Eleanor “significant emotional and psychological harm.”

The final hearing was held in July.

The BBC observed the session via video link.

Susan and her husband sat quietly throughout the hearing, listening closely.

They asked for Eleanor to be returned, saying their other children were doing well and that they wanted to give her the same love and care.

Susan’s husband called Eleanor “a fundamental part of their family unit.”

But Vikki Horspool, who represented the baby’s guardian, disagreed.

She said the couple “continued to be dishonest” about Eleanor’s true origin.

The judge ordered that Eleanor be adopted and issued a formal “declaration of non-parentage.”

He acknowledged the emotional toll but said the child’s welfare was paramount.

The court heard that Eleanor is now “very settled” with her foster carer, attending local activities and receiving proper healthcare.

She will receive a new identity and British nationality once adopted — but may never know who her biological parents are.

Eleanor’s case mirrors that of “Lucy,” another baby brought into the UK under false claims in 2023.

Henrietta Coker said she has handled around a dozen similar cases since the pandemic.

She believes trafficking of babies from West Africa is happening on a large scale.

“Money is getting exchanged for children on a large scale,” she said — not just in Africa, but “across the global south.”

Since 2021, the UK has restricted adoptions from Nigeria due to concerns over organised child trafficking.

Similar cases have surfaced in the past two decades, including reports of “miracle babies” following suspicious fertility treatments.

Though the UK High Commission once required DNA tests for babies brought from Nigeria, that policy was scrapped in 2018 after it was ruled unlawful.

Coker said some clinics offer full “baby packages,” including falsified birth documents, for between £2,000 and £8,000.

She called for greater public awareness in the UK, though she added:

“The issues start in countries where the children are born.”

Patricia Durr, CEO of child protection charity ECPAT, said:

“These crimes are heinous because they deny a child the right to their identity. Every effort must be made to prevent these egregious crimes occurring.”

A government spokesperson said:

“Falsely claiming to be the parent of a child to facilitate entry to the UK is illegal. Those found doing so will face the full force of the law. Border Force is committed to protecting individuals who cross the border and where concerns are raised, officers will take action to safeguard individuals who could be at risk.”