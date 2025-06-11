UK: What to know about new spending review, seven ways it may affect you

The latest Spending Review may not be a full Budget, but its implications for daily life in the UK are significant.

While it avoids sweeping tax changes, it still touches nearly every household through funding shifts, benefit expansions, and long-term investments. Here are seven key ways it could affect you:

Your job may be affected



Public sector workers could see changes to pay or job security, especially in departments facing cuts. While defence and the NHS receive funding boosts, others like the Home Office (-1.7% annually), Foreign Office (-6.9%), and Department for Transport (-5%) face reductions. However, new infrastructure projects—such as the Sizewell C nuclear plant—are expected to generate thousands of jobs.

Free school meals will expand



From September 2026, all children in England whose parents receive Universal Credit will qualify for free school meals. This replaces the current income cap of £7,400. The expansion aligns England with policies in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, where broader eligibility already exists.

Council tax may rise, but services will improve



Funding for 350 community “renewal” projects—including libraries, pools, and parks—was announced. However, increased council tax is anticipated to support this investment. Local authority budgets will also rise slightly, influencing services such as social care and waste collection.

The £3 bus fare cap stays longer

The bus fare cap in England, raised from £2 to £3 in October, will remain until at least March 2027. Additionally, rail and tram infrastructure in Manchester, West Yorkshire, the Midlands, and the South West will see major upgrades.

More pensioners will get winter fuel payments

This winter, all pensioners in England and Wales earning £35,000 or less will receive the Winter Fuel Payment—either £200 or £300—regardless of whether they’re on Pension Credit. The Treasury estimates the move will cost £1.25 billion.

Slight rise in energy bills—but future savings possible



£17.8 billion has been pledged to the Sizewell C nuclear plant. Though the interest on this debt will add about £1 a month to household energy bills, ministers argue the long-term effect will be reduced costs through increased domestic energy supply. Home insulation upgrades are also part of the plan.

A boost for affordable housing



£39 billion will be invested over 10 years in affordable and social housing. This supports the government’s goal of building 1.5 million new homes by 2030. Homes England will receive an additional £10 billion to help meet demand, though questions remain about long-term funding.

The measures may not grab headlines like a Budget would, but their long-term impact on jobs, household bills, transport, and public services will be felt across the country.

