UK: What to know about first Ketamine addiction clinic for children

The NHS has opened the UK’s first ketamine addiction clinic for children, as more young people fall victim to the dangerous effects of the drug.

The new clinic, launched at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, began operating last month after a surge in teens arriving at emergency departments with ketamine-related issues.

Some of the children affected are as young as 12.

Doctors say many arrive with serious bladder damage.

Teens have been left passing blood in their urine and wetting the bed due to the drug’s harmful effects on the body.

Consultant paediatric neurologist, Harriet Corbett, who helped set up the clinic, said: “Sadly our youngest referral was for a patient who was 12, we’re seeing a lot of 14 and 15-year-olds.

“There are an increasing number under the age of 16 which is why we’ve had to set up a clinic.

“No one else as far as we know is seeing quite as many children in that age group.

“We know it is available in some schools and out in the community as well. Parents can be really distressed and distraught.”

The clinic provides treatment for physical symptoms and support to help children reduce or stop their use of ketamine.

Corbett added: “An increasing number of patients are coming into mostly the emergency department with symptoms from their ketamine use and those are increasingly from the bladder.

“They really struggle because their bladder can’t hold enough urine and are often passing blood in their urine as well and having to get up at night, sometimes wetting the bed.

“Those are pretty distressing symptoms for the children.”

Ketamine has recently been in the spotlight following the deaths of several celebrities.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne died of cardiac arrest after taking ketamine.

Friends actor, Matthew Perry also died in 2023 due to the “acute effects” of ketamine and the opioid buprenorphine.

The drug is an ingredient in “pink cocaine,” which One Direction star Liam Payne reportedly took before falling from a balcony in Argentina.

Corbett explained: “Ketamine gets concentrated in the urine and then gets absorbed through the bladder wall and cause it to become inflamed.

“That over time makes the bladder wall very stiff and can’t stretch in the way it normally would do.

“Ketamine can cause permanent damage, so we want to see the children as early as we can to explain what it can do and what the long term picture of using ketamine looks like.”

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows 4.8% of 20 to 24-year-olds in England and Wales used ketamine last year.

Nearly 7% of 16 to 24-year-olds have also tried it, even as other drug use, like cannabis and cocaine, declines.

Government figures show ketamine use rose by 85% between 2023 and 2024.

Deaths linked to ketamine are also rising—up 650% since 2015, now averaging one a week.

Despite the dangers, the drug remains cheap and accessible. It costs about £20 per gram, compared to £40 for MDMA and £100 for cocaine.

Ketamine is usually taken as a powder and snorted. It creates a relaxed, dream-like state, but higher doses can lead to paralysis, memory loss, and breathing difficulties.

Frequent use increases tolerance quickly, making users need more of the drug to feel the same effects.

This also raises the risk of overdose and lasting damage.

Ketamine works by blocking a brain receptor called NMDA, which is involved in nervous system function.

Though it’s being used in some clinical settings to treat depression, recreational use has serious risks.

On social media, ketamine is often glamorised.

Doctors hope the new clinic will help more young people understand the dangers early and avoid long-term harm.

