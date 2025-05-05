UK visa centres open in Enugu, Port Harcourt

Travellers in Enugu and Port Harcourt seeking UK visas can now enjoy easier access to services, following the launch of new Premium Visa Application Centres by VFS Global in both cities.

The UK Home Office, in a statement on Monday, confirmed that the new centres—located at Omedel Luxury Hotel in Enugu and Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt—aim to meet the growing demand for UK visas from Nigeria, especially ahead of the busy summer travel season. Appointments can be scheduled online through the VFS Global website.

These centres join the already operational UK Visa Application Centres in Abuja, Ikeja, and Victoria Island, Lagos, which have been active since November 2024. According to the Home Office, Nigeria remains one of the top four countries globally for UK visit visa applications, accounting for six percent of all applications.

UK Minister of State at the Home Office, Rt. Hon. Lord Hanson, highlighted the strategic importance of the new facilities.

“The government is pleased to be able to reopen the Premium Visa Application Centres in both Port Harcourt and Enugu,” he said.

“In 2024 we received more than 230,000 visa applications from Nigerian nationals across all visa routes, and these new premium application centres will provide greater convenience for applicants in and around Enugu and Rivers State, demonstrating the importance of the UK–Nigeria relationship.”

Alok Singhal, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at VFS Global, echoed the sentiment, noting that the new centres will help serve a wider customer base.

“We are pleased to open the additional, conveniently located touchpoints for our UK visa customers in the form of the recently opened Premium Application Centres in Enugu and Port Harcourt, Nigeria,” he said.

“Our customers will continue to enjoy the same comfort, convenience, and best-in-class services at these locations that they do at our Visa Application Centres in Abuja and Lagos.”

Premium applicants will also benefit from a suite of added services, including assistance with document uploads, real-time status notifications, passport retention during processing, and courier delivery of documents.

