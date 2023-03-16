Britain said on Thursday it would ban TikTok on government phones with immediate effect, a move to follow other Western countries who have barred the Chinese-owned video app over security concerns.

TikTok has come under increasing scrutiny due to fears that user data from the app owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, undermining Western security interests.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre has been reviewing whether TikTok should be barred from government phones, while the United States, Canada, Belgium and the European Commission have already banned the app.

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden told parliament that government devices would only be able to access third-party apps from a pre-approved list.

“We are also going to ban the use of TikTok on government devices, we will do so with immediate effect,” he said.

The ban does not include personal devices and there would be limited exemptions where TikTok is required on government devices for operational reasons, Dowden added.

“This is a proportionate move based on specific risk with government devices.”

Earlier, when the prospect of such a ban was reported, TikTok said it would be disappointed by such a ban.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Governorship poll: Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, five others are key battle states

As 28 new governors are set to emerge this weekend, about a third of the states in contention have emerged as battlegrounds, Nigerian Tribune’s survey has…





2023 elections: Tinubu’s victory not God’s plan for Nigeria, Peter Obi replies Aisha Buhari, others

The standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, replied to the recent comments by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the…

I never intended to toy with any lady’s emotions —Yemi Cregx

Yelissa, the pair of Yemi Cregx and Nelissa Mchunu, were evicted last Sunday to the shock of many following the show having topped discussions across…

2023 presidential poll: We’ll hit streets if courts don’t work – LP

The Labour Party (LP) said it is prepared to hit the streets to press for its mandate if the courts fail to ensure justice over the…

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama ranked greatest African goalkeeper

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has been ranked as the greatest African goalkeeper in history by the…

EDITORIAL: Aderinto’s Dan David prize win

THE taste of victory is particularly sweeter in the aftermath of a series of defeats. We are reminded of this paradox of human life as…