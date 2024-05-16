United Kingdom government set to ban sex and gender identity education for children under the age of nine years in England.

This decision comes in response to concerns regarding the appropriateness of such lessons for primary school children, as stated by the education ministry.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasised the importance of ensuring children’s safety and protecting them from exposure to content deemed unsuitable for their age. He expressed dismay over reports of such incidents occurring in classrooms last year.

Under the new proposals, the teaching of the “contested theory of gender identity” will also be prohibited. This move follows a recent review that advised “extreme caution” in prescribing hormone treatments for young people dealing with gender identity issues.

Additionally, the proposals will introduce new content focusing on suicide prevention and the dangers of consuming online material that promotes self-harm. These proposals will undergo a nine-week consultation period and will become statutory once finalized.