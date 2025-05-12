UK tightens student, graduate visa rules amid rise in asylum claims

The UK government has announced stricter immigration measures for international students and graduates.

The changes are aimed at curbing misuse of the student visa system and reducing net migration.

The new policies were outlined in a government document titled “Restoring Control over the Immigration System”, presented to Parliament in by the Home Secretary.

Student net migration reached 262,000 in the year ending June 2024. According to the document, this is partly because of “higher inflow and lower outflows of students over time.”

The government raised concerns about the rising number of student visa holders claiming asylum. It states that “around 30% of asylum claims are from visa holders,” with students accounting for “almost half (47%)” of those.

“The majority of the students claiming asylum do so as they approach their visa expiry date,” the report noted. It added that this “indicates that some people might therefore be using the student route to make claims for humanitarian protection when circumstances in their country have not changed.”

To address this, the UK will toughen rules for universities that sponsor international students.

The current Basic Compliance Assessment (BCA) pass marks will increase by five percentage points. That means a sponsor must now achieve “a course enrolment rate of at least 95% and a course completion rate of 90%” to meet compliance.

A new Red-Amber-Green rating system will also be introduced to classify sponsor performance.

Education providers that fail to meet standards could face limits on how many students they can recruit. They may also be required to follow an “action plan” and face sanctions if they fail to comply.

The government will also require sponsors using overseas recruitment agents to sign up to the Agent Quality Framework to improve accountability.

On the Graduate route, the government said most visa holders start work soon after graduation. Data shows that “62% were earning in the first month of their visa start date, and 90% within the first six months.”

However, there are concerns about the quality of jobs being taken. Survey results show only “30% of surveyed Graduate visa holders were employed in professional occupations” (usually classified as RQF level 6 and above).

About 31% were in jobs “where the significant majority are RQF level 3 (A-Level equivalent) and below.”

The government warned that between 30–70% of graduate visa holders may not be working in jobs at the expected level. “The economic and fiscal contribution to the UK made by those in graduate level jobs is substantially higher than the number in low paid work,” it added.

To reinforce the route’s original purpose, the maximum length of stay on the Graduate visa will be cut from two years to 18 months.

The report emphasized that international students are still valued. “Our country has some of the best universities in the world, and we want the best young minds in every country to aspire to complete their educations here.”

But it warned that the visa system must not be exploited. “It is also essential that any individual that our country welcomes here to study is genuinely here to do so.”

The government also hinted at a new levy on international student tuition income. It said funds would be “reinvested into the higher education and skills system,” with more detail expected in the Autumn Budget.

