UK: Sex offenders to face chemical suppressant trial

Chemical suppressants will be trialled for sexual offenders in north-west and north-east England as part of efforts to reduce reoffending, the justice secretary has said.

The government had promised to expand an existing pilot in four prisons in the south-west to 20 prisons after recommendations from an independent sentencing review in May.

David Lammy said the medication limits “problematic sexual arousal” and restrains offenders who may pose a risk to the public.

According to the BBC, the expansion will allow about 6,400 sex offenders to access the treatment alongside psychological support aimed at changing behaviour and tackling crimes such as rape, grooming and assault.

Speaking at the start of a debate on the Sentencing Bill, the Lord Chancellor told MPs that the south-west trial had been “positive.”

Mr Lammy added: “While the evidence base is limited, it is positive and for that reason we will roll the approach out nationwide, starting with two new regions, the North West and North East, covering up to 20 prisons.”

The measure is part of the Sentencing Bill, which draws on proposals from a review led by former justice secretary David Gauke. The review also examined ways to cut reoffending and considered wider use of chemical suppressants.

It noted that while medication can reduce sexual arousal, the treatment would not apply to offenders motivated by power and control rather than sexual preoccupation.

In a statement, Mr Lammy added: “Evidence shows this medication helps suppress urges, which is why we’re expanding access to it.

“This is part of our comprehensive approach to managing dangerous offenders and preventing reoffending.

“Make no mistake – those who commit serious crimes will face the full force of the law. But alongside prison, we have a duty to use every method available to rehabilitate offenders and protect the public, as part of our Plan for Change.”

MPs voted 340 to 77, a majority of 263, to pass the Bill at second reading.

When the plan was first announced, former justice secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was exploring whether the treatment could be made mandatory. But the current expansion will remain voluntary.

A Conservative amendment to block the Bill, warning it “will lead to an increase of dangerous criminals on our streets,” was rejected by 292 votes to 78, a majority of 214.

