UK: Royal family reduced public events as King Charles, Princess Catherine battle cancer — Report

The number of public appearances made by the Britain’s royal family fell sharply in the year leading up to March 2025, according to a new report.

The drop reflects the impact of cancer diagnoses for two of the monarchy’s most high-profile figures — King Charles III and Catherine, the Princess of Wales and the annual sovereign grant report, published by Buckingham Palace on Monday, showed the family carried out more than 1,900 engagements in Britain and overseas.

That figure is down from 2,300 the previous year, and well below the 3,200 events Queen Elizabeth II and her relatives handled before the pandemic.

The report offers a yearly breakdown of royal finances and public responsibilities. It gives a snapshot of how illness and transition have affected royal duties.

Though the palace has not released new health details, the effects are evident.

The reduced number of appearances signals a shift in the monarchy’s public face during a challenging period for its leading members.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were last seen greeting crowds in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, during a three-day trip in March.

As the royal family continues to navigate health concerns and a changing role in modern Britain, their visibility — long a symbol of continuity and national unity — has notably decreased.