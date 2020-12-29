UK raises ‘extreme concern’ after recording 53,135 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 414 deaths in 28 days

The United Kingdom (UK) has recorded its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with 53,135 positive tests, the Guardian of London reported on Tuesday.

The Department of Health also confirmed a further 414 people have died within 28 days of developing COVID-19, bringing the UK coronavirus death toll to 71,567.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show that more than 87,000 deaths involving coronavirus have now occurred in the UK.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK has now risen to 2,382,865.

But the figures for deaths and cases are likely to be higher as Scotland was not releasing death data between December 24 and 28, and Northern Ireland was not providing either case or death data over that same period.

The latest figures come as NHS leaders have warned of the rising pressure in hospitals and health experts have called for stricter restrictions in a bid to curb the rise in infections.

Hospitals across the country have said they are “at their most vulnerable” as coronavirus cases across the UK soared to a record daily high.

It is the first time the figure has exceeded 50,000 overnight.

The previous records were reported on Monday, when 41,285 infections were confirmed within 24 hours, and on December 22, when 36,804 new COVID-19 cases were recorded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 5,571 fresh COVID-19 infections which is now the highest weekly cases the country has ever recorded, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

UK raises ‘extreme concern’ after recording 53,135 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 414 deaths in 28 days