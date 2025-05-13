UK Police arrest man over ‘arson attack’ at PM Starmer’s house

The Metropolitan Police have arrested a man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after fires at Prime Minister, Keir Starmer’s house.

According to the police report, the 21-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday and remains in custody.

The arrest followed a fire at PM Starmer’s house in Kentish Town, north London, in the early hours of Monday.

On Sunday, emergency services were called to a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, a property also linked to Keir.

Police are also looking at a car fire as part of the investigation.

Police are treating the fires as suspicious and investigating whether they are linked.

“As a precaution and due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are leading the investigation into this fire,” the Metropolitan Police said.

The first fire under investigation happened just before 03:00 BST on Thursday, when firefighters were called to a small car fire on the same street at PM Starmer’s house in Kentish Town.

The second occurred just after 03:00 on Sunday at the Islington property. One person was assisted to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The third took place at the Kentish Town property. LFB said it had been called to a “small fire” at 01:11 on Monday that was under control about 20 minutes later.

There was damage to the PM Starmer’s house entrance, but nobody was hurt, the Metropolitan Police said.

On Monday, Starmer thanked the emergency services for their work, his official spokesman said.

He added the matter was “subject to a live investigation, so I can’t comment further”, and declined to provide any further details on who was in the property when the fire started.

