UK ministers move to cut homebuying process by four weeks

Ministers are moving to shorten the time it takes to buy a home by around four weeks under new United Kingdom government proposals aimed at reforming the housebuying process.

The government will also consult on plans to shift costs from buyers to sellers, including compelling sellers and estate agents to provide buyers with key information such as the condition of the home and the scale of any leasehold costs upfront.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said the proposals were aimed to help “end nasty surprises which result in last-minute collapses”, with the department estimating that first-time buyers will save “£710 on average” when buying a home.

The initiative began when the department was being run by former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, who resigned last month over a stamp duty row after pledging to streamline the housebuying process in February.

The new housing secretary, Steve Reed, said: “Buying a home should be a dream, not a nightmare. Our reforms will fix the broken system so hardworking people can focus on the next chapter of their lives.

“Through our ‘plan for change’, we are putting more money back into working people’s pockets and making a simple dream a simple reality.”

However, the government did not outline how it might prevent sellers from passing any freshly inflated costs back on to first-time buyers through higher house prices.

The consultation process will cover the whole of the UK, even though the process of buying a home differs depending on where the property is located. In England and Wales, for instance, there is no legal requirement to obtain a survey before buying a property, while in Scotland, the seller must provide a “home report” before listing the property.

The consultation will also consider an option for buyers and sellers to sign binding contracts “to stop people walking away from agreements after buyers painstakingly spend months in negotiations.”

The government said this will help halve the number of failed transactions so “precious time and money don’t go to waste, as well as avoid heartbreak and stress for hard-working people looking for the perfect home.”

