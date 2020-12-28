UK military receives 30 drones with 2km spying range

The United Kingdom (UK) military has purchased 30 “nano ‘Bug’ drones,” which weigh 196 grams (6.9 ounces) and can spy with a range of up to two kilometres, the UK weapons manufacturer BAE Systems said on Monday.

“In collaboration with UAVTEK, we have developed a nano ‘Bug’ drone and delivered the first 30 units to the British Army, which has put it through its paces as part of a trial,” the developer said in a press release.

It added that the drone, about the size of a smartphone, had a 40-minute battery life and could fly in bad weather conditions, including in winds of over 50 miles per hour.

“In even the toughest weather, the Bug can deliver vital tactical intelligence on what’s around the corner or over the next hill, working autonomously to give troops a visual update,” James Gerard, a principal technologist at BAE Systems said.

”Combined with our other information advantage products, this video feed could be shared multi-domain, enabling commanders on land, sea and air to increase their situational awareness and inform their decisions,” he said.

Last year, the UK Ministry of Defence said it would spend 66 million pounds ($89 million) on robotic projects, including nano drones for surveillance as well as remote-controlled fighting vehicles. (ANI/Sputnik/NAN)

