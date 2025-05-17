UK: Manhunt underway after five stabbed at Southeast London event

World News

Rowland Kpakete
A manhunt has been launched after five people were stabbed during an event in southeast London, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Officers were called to Nathan Way in Thamesmead at 4:19am on Saturday, where they discovered five individuals suffering from stab wounds. All five were taken to hospital, where their injuries are still being assessed.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

In a statement, the Met Police said:
“Enquiries are ongoing and a cordon will remain in place throughout the day.”
Authorities are urging the public to assist in the investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The stabbing occurred in Nathan Way, located in the Thamesmead area of southeast London, and is currently under heavy police presence as investigations continue.

