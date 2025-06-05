UK: Man pleads guilty to slaughtering wife in Bradford

Habibur Masum, 26, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his wife, Kulsuma Akter, who was fatally stabbed while pushing their baby in a pram through Bradford city centre.

The attack happened on 6 April 2024, at the junction of Westgate and Drewton Road.

Akter, 27, was stabbed multiple times and later died in hospital. Their baby was not physically harmed.

In court on Thursday, Masum also admitted to carrying a knife. However, he denied the charge of murder and is set to stand trial for it on Monday at Bradford Crown Court.

Masum has also denied two counts of assault, one charge of making threats to kill, and one charge of stalking. These charges relate to the period from November 2023 to April 2024.

Prosecutors say Masum tracked Akter to a safe house, sent her threatening messages, and even loitered outside her home. The harassment allegedly caused her serious distress and fear for her life.

The case has shocked the local community, with the trial expected to reveal the full details of the abuse leading up to the killing.

