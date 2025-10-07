UK: Man jailed for life for inflicting injuries on two-week-old son

A 27-year-old man in the United Kingdom, Daniel Gunter, has been jailed for life for murdering his two-week-old son, Brendon Staddon, at Yeovil District Hospital in Somerset.

He must serve a minimum of 20 years before being considered for parole.

The court heard that Gunter inflicted “catastrophic” injuries on Brendon, who was born prematurely and was being treated in a special care baby unit.

Medical experts said the newborn’s skull was shattered, his neck and jaw were broken, and he suffered multiple fractures to his legs, ankles, wrists, and hands.

While shocked nurses carried the baby’s lifeless body to the resuscitation area, Gunter and Brendon’s mother, 21-year-old Sophie Staddon, went outside to smoke.

Staddon was later cleared of both murder and of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Sentencing him at Bristol Crown Court, Mr Justice Swift described the attack as “premeditated” and said Gunter had inflicted the fatal injuries without alerting nearby nurses.

“Brendon’s death was the result of catastrophic injuries, all of which you inflicted in the early hours of March 3,” the judge said. “Very severe force was brought to bear on Brendon. His skull was shattered, and his neck was broken.”

Experts testified that the injuries could have occurred if Brendon had been held by his legs and swung forcefully, causing his head to strike a blunt surface multiple times.

“The sentence I pass is in no way intended as a measure of the value of his life,” the judge added. “I hope his family and others affected by his death will not regard it as such.”

The court was told that social workers had planned to remove Brendon from his parents’ care when he was born due to Gunter’s controlling behaviour and the couple’s unstable housing. Gunter was described as violent, controlling Ms Staddon’s finances and restricting her contact with others.

Witnesses, including Gunter’s aunt, Louise Besica, said he was rough and impatient when handling the baby.

“I felt like he had no patience. He was really rough with him, with how he was putting him in his baby growth,” she told the court.

Hospital staff said Gunter ignored medical advice, removing Brendon from his incubator without permission, overstimulating him, and taking out his nasal gastric tube. Family members had also raised concerns about his anger and lack of emotional warmth towards the child.

Prosecutor Charles Row KC told the jury that Brendon’s head had been “crushed so as to shatter his skull” and that he had suffered bruising and deep scratches to his neck.

The couple were arrested outside the hospital while smoking. Both denied harming the baby. Gunter told officers: “At no stage did I do anything to Brendon that could have caused him any injury.” Staddon also denied any involvement, telling police: “I love him. He was my everything. I would not have harmed him.”

One juror wept as the guilty verdict was read, comforted by two others in court.

In a victim impact statement, Gunter’s father, Simon Gunter, described Brendon as “so tiny but so beautiful” and said his death had devastated the family. “We will never see his first crawl, his first steps or his first word. He didn’t even have a chance to give us his first smile,” he said.

The family visited Brendon in the mortuary before arranging a funeral to give him “a beautiful send-off.”

Detective Chief Inspector Nadine Partridge, who led the investigation, said: “The injuries that Brendon sustained were catastrophic and there wasn’t a part of his body which wasn’t bruised or broken. It breaks my heart to see someone do such vicious things to a poor, innocent child who had his whole life ahead of him. Brendon was failed in life. In death, justice is the only protection we can still offer him.”

The Somerset NHS Foundation Trust confirmed that an inquiry is underway as part of a child safeguarding review involving multiple agencies. “This has been an incredibly distressing criminal case about the murder of a vulnerable two-week-old baby while he was being cared for in Yeovil District Hospital,” a spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with his wider family. The review is well underway and will be published in the autumn.”

(Metro UK)

