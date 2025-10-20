UK: Major internet outage disrupts Snapchat, others

A major internet disruption has affected several widely used platforms in the United Kingdom, with Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo, and Canva all experiencing service issues.

The outage began around 8 a.m. in the UK, or midnight Pacific Time, according to the monitoring site Down Detector.

The disruption appears to be linked to Amazon Web Services (AWS), a major provider of cloud infrastructure that supports much of the online ecosystem. On its status page, AWS reported “increased error rates” and delays affecting “multiple AWS services”.

AWS allows companies and organisations to rent computing resources such as servers, storage and databases rather than maintaining their own hardware. This means any failure within AWS can quickly impact numerous apps and websites, even those with no direct link to Amazon.

AWS is the world’s largest cloud provider, generating $108 billion in revenue last year and contributing significantly to Amazon’s profits.

As the outage continued beyond two hours, Amazon stated it had identified a “potential root cause” of the disruption. In a technical update, it said:

“We have identified a potential root cause for error rates for the DynamoDB APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. Based on our investigation, the issue appears to be related to DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API endpoint in US-EAST-1.”

However, this update did not confirm when services such as Snapchat might fully return to normal. AWS said its teams remain focused on fixing the problem.

“Engineers were immediately engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue, and fully understanding the root cause,” the latest update said.

The outage has caused widespread disruption, with users of Snapchat and other platforms reporting difficulties accessing services.

(Independent)